Health minister and Dr. Deena Hinshaw to deliver COVID-19 update

Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will deliver an update on COVID-19 as the province begins to lift its pandemic health restrictions.

Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced a phased plan to eliminate all COVID-19 restrictions. The vaccine passport system, known as the Restrictions Exemption Program, was phased out hours later.

Some capacity limits for businesses, venues and facilities were also eased. Restrictions on sale of food and beverages at entertainment venues were removed.

Starting Monday, masks will no longer be mandatory for children under 12 in any setting, and for students of any age attending school. School boards have been told they don't have the power to override the directive.

If the pressure on hospitals continues to wane, further restrictions will be lifted on March 1, including the provincewide mask mandate, gathering restrictions, the work-from-home mandate and remaining capacity limits.

Kenney said the province will eventually enter a third stage, where people would no longer be required to isolate if they have COVID-19, and COVID operational and outbreak protocols will be lifted in continuing care facilities.

As of Wednesday's update, 1,615 people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 135 patients in intensive care.

Public health officials also reported 11 more deaths. Alberta has recorded 3,686 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic started.

Alberta has 28,896 known active cases of COVID-19 but the true figure is likely much higher, given that high caseloads have overwhelmed Alberta's testing capacity

As of Wednesday, provincial ICU capacity (including additional surge beds) was at 82 per cent. Without the additional surge spaces, provincial ICU capacity would be at 114 per cent.