Health Minister Jason Copping, Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will deliver a COVID-19 update Tuesday as the province proceeds with an endemic approach to managing the coronavirus.

Copping and Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.

Hinshaw's last live update was Feb. 15, when she announced that she would be taking some time off.

Nearly all pandemic public health measures in Alberta have been lifted. The province launched Step 2 of its reopening plan last week.

As of March 1, the provincewide mask mandate, indoor gathering restrictions, the work from home mandate and remaining capacity limits are no longer in effect.

Premier Jason Kenney has said the province is working toward a third stage where people with COVID-19 would no longer be required to isolate, and COVID-19 operational and outbreak protocols will be lifted in continuing care facilities.

A date has not been set for the implementation of the final step but Kenney has said any further easing of restrictions will be contingent on hospitalization trends.

With Step 2, masking is still required in high-risk settings including Alberta Health Services-operated and contracted facilities, all continuing care settings, and on public transit.

The City of Edmonton's face-covering bylaw also remains in effect. Council is set to review its bylaw Tuesday afternoon.

Alberta reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths Monday as the province updated data from the past three days. A total of 3,972 Albertans have died of COVID-19.

As of Monday, there were 1,103 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 77 in ICU.

There were 7,158 known active cases in the province as of Monday, though that number only includes those who test positive on a PCR test, which most Albertans can't access.

The seven-day average for test-positivity now hovers around 20.07 per cent.