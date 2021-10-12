Premier Jason Kenney, top health officials to provide Tuesday update about COVID-19

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will be joined by the province's health minister and top health officials Tuesday afternoon for an update about the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, will take part in the news conference, which is expected to include an update about new cases of COVID-19 detected during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The news conference begins at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

Alberta families were asked to be cautious in celebrating Thanksgiving and abide by public health rules intended to ease the pressure on hospitals during the pandemic's fourth wave.

Alberta hospitals have struggled with capacity issues since case counts began rising this summer, along with the numbers of critically ill COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care beds.

Thousands of surgeries have been cancelled or delayed and the province has accepted medical help from the military, Red Cross and the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

As of Friday's update, 250 of the 1,101 hospitalized COVID-19 patients were in ICU.

Alberta Health Services said Monday that there are 294 people — including COVID-19 and other patients — in ICU beds and that ICU capacity across the province was at 78 per cent.

There were 17,839 active cases in Alberta as of Friday. A total of 2,830 Albertans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

On Monday, the government said that 152,063 adult Albertans had registered as of Oct. 11 for a $100 debit card.

The cards, which give $100 to people who get a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, were a tactic announced in September when Alberta was facing surging cases and the lowest vaccination rate in the country.

That program ends on Oct. 14, the government said.