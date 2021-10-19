Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw to deliver COVID-19 update

Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will deliver a COVID-19 update Tuesday as Albertans watch for signs that the Omicron wave is subsiding.

Kenney and Hinshaw will speak at 4:30 p.m. MT Tuesday, one hour later than originally announced. Watch it live here.

The news conference will include details about new supplies of rapid tests that have arrived in Alberta.

Tests are being shipped to pharmacies in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer, along with First Nations communities and Alberta Health Services locations, stated an email from Jason Maloney, Alberta Health assistant communications director.

The fast-spreading Omicron variant has been a strain on Alberta hospitals, creating more pressure than in previous waves on acute care wards and emergency rooms.

The number of overall hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continues to reach new highs in Alberta, although the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has declined. As of Monday's update, there were 1,516 COVID-19 patients, including 99 in ICU.

The Monday update also noted 35 new COVID-19-related deaths. Alberta has recorded 3,566 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

The province announced Jan. 20 it is expanding bed capacity for Omicron patients. Existing beds are being allocated for COVID-19 care, and additional beds are being opened in some locations as needed.

As of Jan. 27, provincial ICU capacity (including additional surge beds) was at 82 per cent. Without the additional surge spaces, provincial ICU capacity would be at 114 per cent.

There are 37,468 known active cases, far lower than the peak a few weeks ago of 71,811. The seven-day average for the positivity rate is now 36.38 per cent.

However, those numbers are based on lab testing, which is not available to most Albertans.