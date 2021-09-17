The Loop: Sorry, not sorry

29:49 Sorry, not sorry

This week Alberta declared a state of emergency and brought in new COVID-19 restrictions. CBC’s Hannah Kost breaks down the rules and the province’s new ‘restriction exemption program’. On the national side of things, The Loop’s Min Dhariwal digs into the federal election before Canadians hit the polls Monday. Plus we remember Edmontonian Julie Rohr. Read Julie's essay for CBC Edmonton here: shorturl.at/bisQ3 29:49