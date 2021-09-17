The Loop: Sorry, not sorry
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
This week Alberta declared a state of public health emergency and brought in new COVID-19 restrictions.
CBC's Hannah Kost breaks down the rules and the province's new "restriction exemption program." On the national side of things, The Loop's Min Dhariwal digs into the federal election before Canadians hit the polls Monday.
Plus we remember Edmontonian Julie Rohr.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?