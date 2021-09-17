Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: Sorry, not sorry

This week Alberta declared a state of public health emergency and brought in new COVID-19 restrictions.

CBC's Hannah Kost breaks down the rules and the province's new "restriction exemption program." On the national side of things, The Loop's Min Dhariwal digs into the federal election before Canadians hit the polls Monday.

Plus we remember Edmontonian Julie Rohr.

29:49Sorry, not sorry
