The Loop: What would you do for $100?
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
A federal election has the country focused on debates and lawn signs, but in Alberta the story is still COVID-19.
The province is leading the country on daily new cases and active cases and the latest measure is a $100 debit card per dose for the unvaccinated.
CBC Reporter Stephanie Dubois digs into the province's vaccine lottery, and why experts say the new cash incentive isn't enough.
Plus CBC Edmonton's Liam Harrap takes us to a gathering in Edmonton where Indigenous people from across the province are sharing stories and experiences of residential schools and the Charles Camsell Indian Hospital.
