The Loop: Political thirst traps and missing Premiers
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Alberta is facing a political mystery. Where has Premier Jason Kenney been for weeks?
Provincial affairs reporter Michelle Bellefontaine joins host Clare Bonnyman to talk about the very strange summer of the missing government officials.
Plus social media strategist Brittney Le Blanc breaks down the ways organizations and politicians use social media and whether or not "thirst trap politics" is the best approach.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
