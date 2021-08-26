Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: Back to life, back to reality

This week on the Loop we're looking ahead to more familiar times after months of pandemic — welcome back to reality. Parents are already dreading the school lunches they'll be making everyday, so chef Doreen Prei helps us think outside the tupperware.

And as the city talks about policy ahead of the October election, we'll look at how ready Edmonton is for the climate crisis we declared three years ago.

