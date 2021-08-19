The Loop: What do we do now?

From bracing for a fourth wave of COVID-19 to watching the turmoil unfold in Afghanistan — for some Edmontonians, there are some big question marks around what comes next.

This week on The Loop, we talk to developmental biologist and University of Calgary researcher Gosia Gasperowicz about her projections for a pandemic fall.

Plus, CBC producer Kashmala Fida Mohatarem shares the story of Afghan Edmontonians wondering what they can do now for their families in Afghanistan, following a Taliban takeover.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.