Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: What do we do now?

Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.

Take a listen to our weekly podcast

CBC News ·

From bracing for a fourth wave of COVID-19 to watching the turmoil unfold in Afghanistan — for some Edmontonians, there are some big question marks around what comes next.

This week on The Loop,  we talk to developmental biologist and University of Calgary researcher Gosia Gasperowicz about her projections for a pandemic fall.

Plus, CBC producer Kashmala Fida Mohatarem shares the story of Afghan Edmontonians wondering what they can do now for their families in Afghanistan, following a Taliban takeover.

Download The Loop now at CBC ListenApple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.

23:57What do we do now
There are some seriously big question marks around what comes next for Edmontonians right now. This week on The Loop, we talk to developmental biologist Gosia Gasperowicz about her projections for a pandemic fall. Plus, CBC’s Kashmala Fida Mohatarem shares the story of Afghan Edmontonians wondering what they can do now for their families in Afghanistan, following a Taliban takeover. 23:57
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now