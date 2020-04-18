165 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, one death since last update

Alberta reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday bringing the total number in the province to 2,562. Of those, 1,162 people have recovered.

There was also one new death reported since the last update, bringing the total number to 51 since the beginning of the outbreak. Thirty-five of those deaths have been in the Calgary zone, eight in the Edmonton zone, seven in the North zone, and one in the Central zone, according to the province.

As of Saturday, 57 people were in the hospital and 14 in intensive care. The majority of cases continue to be in the Calgary zone.

The regional breakdown of cases is:

Calgary zone : 1,820.

: 1,820. Edmonton zone : 433.

: 433. North zone : 137.

: 137. Central zone : 76.

: 76. South zone : 77.

: 77. Unknown: 19.

More than 92,000 Albertans have been tested for COVID-19, with 4,092 tests done in the past 24 hours, the province said.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health has partially attributed the recent rise in cases to a spike in testing. On Friday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the province expanded its testing protocols to include some asymptomatic people in areas where there have been outbreaks.

Hinshaw is expected to provide the next in-person COVID-19 update on Monday.