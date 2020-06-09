Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to join Shandro, Hinshaw for COVID-19 update

Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney will join the Thursday afternoon update on COVID-19 to discuss efforts to contain the spread of the virus and the ongoing rollout of vaccinations.

Kenney will be joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, at the news conference, which begins at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.

On Thursday, the province stepped closer to a restriction-free summer when it moved into Stage 2 of the reopening plan.

Among the changes, restaurants can open for indoor dining. Entertainment venues — including malls, casinos and movie theatres — can reopen at one-third capacity. Private outdoor gatherings can include up to 20 people, and public outdoor events can host as many as 150.

Restrictions on youth and adult sport are also now lifted.

The third and final stage of reopening will begin two weeks after 70 per cent of eligible Albertans — those aged 12 and up — have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Kenney has previously said that Stage 3, which will lift all public health restrictions, is expected to happen in early July.

As of Wednesday, the government was reporting 67.2 per cent of eligible Albertans had received their first dose. Provincewide, there were 4,204 active cases of COVID-19 and 329 patients in hospital, including 83 in intensive care beds.