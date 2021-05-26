Alberta government to reveal plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Premier Jason Kenney will provide details today on Alberta's plan to ease COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Kenney will outline the plan at a morning news conference.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Doug Schweitzer, minister of jobs, economy and innovation, will also be at the announcement.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. MT. Watch it live here.

As well, CBC Radio will cover the announcement live across Alberta.

On Monday, Kenney wrote on Twitter that with Alberta's case counts now declining he soon would have "exciting news" to share about "the great Alberta summer that lies ahead."

Three weeks ago, the government brought in tougher public health orders aimed at tamping down a surge of cases that saw Alberta lead North America in daily infection rates.

More than 2,000 cases a day were being reported with more than 700 people in hospital.

As of Tuesday, there were 12,078 active cases across the province. Alberta hospitals were treating 565 patients with COVID-19, including 158 in intensive care.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, reported 387 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest single-day count seen since March 15.