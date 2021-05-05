Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro to address new COVID-19 restrictions

Premier Jason Kenney will hold his first press conference since announcing a wide-sweeping clampdown of public health measures intended to lessen the impact of a surging third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Kenney will speak with reporters Wednesday at 10 a.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

The news conference is also expected to involve Education Minister Adrianna LaGrange, Justice Minister Kaycee Madu and Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

In a televised address Tuesday evening, Kenney announced a series of tightened restrictions — some of the strongest measures seen since Alberta's first wave.

Kenney said the rules are necessary as current caseloads threaten to overwhelm frontline healthcare.

"If exponential growth of COVID-19 in Alberta continues, it would begin to push the outer limits of even our surged and expanded hospital capacity within weeks," Kenney said Tuesday.

"We must not and we will not force our doctors and nurses to decide who gets care and who doesn't."

The new rules target possible spread of the virus in schools, places of worship, businesses, personal gatherings and seek to deter rule-breakers. They apply to most of the province, except small sections with small caseloads.

Personal services such as nail and hair salons must close. Churches are now limited to 15 attendees. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people.

Restaurant patios must close and retail capacity has been further constrained.

Workplaces with COVID-19 outbreaks will be mandated to close for 10 days, with some exemptions for critical services.

All kindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms will shutter and students will move online for two weeks.

The basic fine for violating public health measures will double to $2,000. The maximum fine for serious offences remains $100,000.

Alberta now has 23,623 active cases, the highest total since the pandemic began and the highest case rate in Canada.

Hospitals were treating 671 patients COVID on Tuesday, including 150 in intensive care.