Premier Jason Kenney, Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Premier Jason Kenney and Dr, Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update Albertans on the spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, is also expected to speak at the news conference.

The news conference will begin at 4:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.

While the province continues to lead the country in active infections during its fourth wave, Alberta's daily new cases, positivity rate and active cases have all shown recent declines.

On Monday, Alberta was reporting 12,302 active cases. Three weeks ago, that number topped 21,300.

There are 981 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 225 in intensive care units. Thirty new deaths were announced on Monday, bringing the province's total to 2,976 since the pandemic started.

Of those in hospital currently, 698 are unvaccinated, 54 are partially vaccinated and 229 are fully vaccinated.

About 65.8 per cent of Alberta's total population has had both doses of vaccine.

On Sept. 15, the government brought back mandatory health restrictions and introduced its version of the vaccine passport program.

A key concern for the Alberta government was hospitalization numbers and, in particular, the strain on the ICUs.

As of Monday, there are 295 patients in ICU, including the 225 being treated for COVID-19, Alberta Health Services said.

Currently, ICU capacity, including the 203 additional surge beds, is at 78 per cent.