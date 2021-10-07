Premier Jason Kenney, Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update today

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update Thursday on pandemic supports for businesses, and efforts to protect public health during the surging fourth wave.

Health Minister Jason Copping and Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation, Doug Schweitzer will also be speaking at the news conference, which starts at 3:30 p.m. MT.

People can watch the update live here.

Alberta's fourth wave, driven mostly by the delta variant, started around late July, with active case counts and hospitalizations rapidly escalating through August and September.

Intensive care units have been overwhelmed, thousands of surgeries have been cancelled and military medical aid has been called in to ease the pressure.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly Wednesday, but the province still leads the country in daily COVID-19 cases and known active cases by a wide margin.

Alberta reported 1,263 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday — nearly double the number of cases identified Tuesday. The number of known active cases is 18,912.

Over 45 per cent of known active cases in Canada are in Alberta as of Wednesday, federal data shows.

There are 1,083 Albertans being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 247 patients in intensive care units.

Provincially, ICU capacity is at 80 per cent. Without the use of additional surge spaces such as operating rooms, provincial ICU admissions would be at 173 per cent of capacity, Alberta Health Services said Wednesday.

Another 26 people died from COVID-19 Wednesday. In total, 2,804 Albertans have died from the illness since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday afternoon, outbreaks had been declared at 54 Alberta schools, while 702 others were on alert status due to clusters of infection.

The provincial government previously announced it will resume contact tracing in schools and has reinstated public reporting of cases for the first time this school year.

On Sept. 20, in a bid to clamp down on surging caseloads, the province announced a voluntary vaccine passport system.

Starting Oct. 25, proof of two doses or a negative test will be required for entry to places operating under the restrictions exemption program.