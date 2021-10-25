COVID-19 on the agenda as fall Alberta legislature sitting set to begin
United Conservative government plans to introduce 18-20 bills
The fall sitting of the Alberta legislature begins today, and the government says jobs, diversifying the economy and fighting COVID-19 will be the focus.
House leader Jason Nixon says the United Conservative government plans to introduce between 18 and 20 bills during the sitting, which is scheduled to run until the first week of December.
The bills will include legislation introduced by Premier Jason Kenney on changes to recognizing professional credentials in order to address labour shortages.
Nixon says there are no COVID-19 specific bills, but he says the government will continue to fight the fourth wave and pass legislation if necessary.
The Opposition NDP says it plans to hold the government to account for failing to act in the summer and allowing a renewed surge of COVID-19 cases.
NDP House leader Christina Gray says an all-party committee is needed to get to the bottom of what happened.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?