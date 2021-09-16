Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update Thursday afternoon on efforts to clamp down on COVID-19 cases and ease critical pressure on the province's health-care system during the surging fourth wave.

Hinshaw and Dr. Verna Yiu, the CEO of Alberta Health Services, will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT.

Watch it live here.

Alberta declared a state of public health emergency on Wednesday amid rapidly escalating cases and hospitalization rates that could cause the province's hospitals to run out of staff and intensive care beds within the next 10 days.

During a Wednesday news conference, Premier Jason Kenney announced strict and sweeping new measures, including limits on social gatherings and strict regulations on businesses, workplaces and places of worship.

Kenney also announced a new proof-of-vaccination program. Starting Monday, Albertans will be required to provide proof of immunization or a negative COVID-19 test to enter businesses and attend social events.

Only businesses and event organizers that apply for the proof of vaccination program will be exempt from the restrictions.

Operators that opt out will be required to ensure their customers or patrons who are vaccine eligible provide proof of immunization or a negative COVID test. If a business or service chooses not to require proof of vaccination, they will be required to adhere to the new health measures.

Other measures introduced Wednesday include new restrictions, including capacity limits, on restaurants, indoor gatherings, weddings and funerals, retail, entertainment venues, and indoor sport and fitness.

The regulations include a ban on indoor dining and a work-from-home order, and mandatory masking for schools.

Eligible people who are unvaccinated are not permitted to attend any indoor social gathering. Albertans who are vaccinated must limit their indoor social gatherings to two cohorts and a maximum of 10 people.

Also on Wednesday, Alberta announced that it is asking for help from other provinces to use their intensive care beds and staff as it preps triage protocols that would govern how doctors choose who gets life-saving treatment.

Alberta reported 1,609 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 24 more deaths. The province has 18,421 active cases, the highest count in the country by a wide margin.

There were 877 people being treated in hospital, 218 of whom were in intensive care beds.