Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the fourth wave eases in the province.

Hinshaw will speak at 4 p.m. MT. You can watch the news conference here.

Alberta reported 1,592 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend as the number of active cases dropped below 10,000 — less than half the number of one month ago.

There were 821 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 182 in intensive care. Of those, 87.3 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, according to Alberta Health Services.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, 3,051 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

With pressure easing slightly on intensive care units, AHS has begun cutting back on the number of Alberta's surge beds so that hospitals can begin redeploying some staff back to caring for non-COVID patients.

There are 341 general adult ICU beds open in Alberta, 35 fewer than at the peak of the fourth wave when there were 376.

"We will ensure that we maintain ICU capacity above daily demand to a planned maximum of 380 beds as long as staff and physician availability allows, and will readjust our plans as needed if COVID cases rise again," AHS said Wednesday.

As of Monday's update, 78.9 per cent of Alberta's eligible population, age 12 and up, has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.