Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide Tuesday update on COVID-19 in Alberta
Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update Albertans on COVID-19 Tuesday.
Hinshaw will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.
Alberta has been seeing a steady decline in the numbers of new and active cases of COVID-19 cases. As of Monday's update, there were 4,707 active cases across the province, with 351 people in hospital including 94 in intensive care.
With the vaccination rollout, Monday's update stated that 66.7 per cent of eligible Albertans — that is, those aged 12 and older — had received at least one dose of vaccine, with 545,853 Albertans now fully immunized.
Alberta's reopening plan is tied to vaccination and hospital rates.
Stage 2, which will launch Thursday, required 60 per cent of eligible Albertans to be vaccinated and fewer than 500 COVID-19 patients in hospital.
