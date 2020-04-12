Alberta reports four new COVID-19 deaths, total cases at 1,651

The Alberta government reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number to 44.

Two of those deaths were residents of the McKenzie Towne long term care facility in Calgary, and two were residents at Manoir du Lac in the North zone, according to the update.

There were 1,651 confirmed cases reported — 82 of those were new.

For the first time since COVID-19 was detected in the province, the number of recovered cases was higher than the number of active cases. As of Sunday, 823 Albertans had recovered from the illness.

The regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases was:

Calgary zone: 1,046

Edmonton zone: 395

North zone: 103

Central zone: 72

South zone: 31

Unknown: 4

As of Sunday, 237 cases in the province are thought to have involved community transmission.

There were 44 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, including 14 in intensive care.

Matching donations

The province also announced it would be matching donations up to $2 million for COVID-19 response fundraisers from select charities and non-profits.

According to program's website, these include drives from the Edmonton Community Foundation and the Calgary Foundation. Organizations will waive associated administrative fees.

The donation-matching campaign runs from April 15 to May 31.