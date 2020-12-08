Premier Jason Kenney to lead daily COVID-19 briefing today

Premier Jason Kenney will provide an update on Alberta's pandemic response this afternoon, after the province's chief medical officer of health warned Monday that new restrictions will be necessary to slow escalating rates of COVID-19 across the province.

Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer are expected to attend Tuesday's briefing with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The news conference is set to begin at 4 p.m. MT.

CBC News will carry the news conference live here.

Tuesday's update comes amid escalating caseloads and growing anxiety about the health-care system's capacity to cope.

During her briefing Monday, Hinshaw warned that additional restrictions will be necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"I will be blunt — so far we are not bending the curve back down," Hinshaw told reporters Monday.

"We are still witnessing very high transmission of the virus, which is putting enormous pressure on our hospitals, intensive care units and health-care workers."

Hinshaw said the numbers would have been worse without existing restrictions, but said she was preparing new, tougher health measures for the Kenney government to consider.

The province surpassed 20,000 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and reported 16 more deaths, including four on the same day in the same Edmonton care centre.

That brought the death toll to 631 since the pandemic began in March. Across the province, 609 people were being treated in hospitals for the illness on Monday, including 108 in ICU beds.

Alberta's daily case counts have been over 1,000 a day since Nov. 24 and over 1,600 a day for almost a week. Alberta has the highest rate of new infections of any province.

Kenney last announced new COVID rules on Nov. 24. They were due to be reviewed next week.

Those measures included restrictions on businesses that were designed to keep them open while reducing spread of the novel coronavirus. A provincewide ban was introduced on gatherings inside homes, beyond those who live there. Exceptions were made for people who live alone.

Hinshaw said Monday it's difficult to pinpoint why the restrictions didn't bend the curve, adding it's always a combination of the rules themselves and of people's willingness and ability to follow them.

She said Monday she was preparing a new set of recommendations for Kenney's COVID-19 oversight team, a subcommittee of cabinet.

"I do believe we do need additional restrictions in order to bring our case numbers down and protect our health-care system," she said.