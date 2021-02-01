COVID-19 variant strain established in Alberta and spreading in all zones, Hinshaw says

The B117 variant of COVID-19 is spreading across the province and Albertans need to continue following health restrictions to prevent a rapid increase in cases, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said at a news conference Wednesday.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health reported 535 of 4,918 active cases of the disease in the province are linked to the B117 strain first identified in the U.K.

"The B117 variant is spreading in many different contexts and many different settings," Hinshaw said. "And we're seeing higher attack rates than we typically do in settings where people are exposed.

"That variant has become established in the community," she said, adding that health officials are working hard to slow its spread "but it is spreading in all zones in our province."

Two other variants, those first detected in Brazil and South Africa, are found in small numbers in the province and are linked to travel, she said.

In light of the prevalence of the variant cases, Hinshaw recommends against traveling to other provinces during spring break.

"It's clear that in many other provinces, spread of COVID-19 and variant cases in particular are escalating," she said.

"Travelling at this time out of the province risks further escalating that kind of spread, particularly as we in Alberta are seeing spread of variant cases."

WATCH | Dr. Hinshaw advises Albertans to avoid leaving the province for spring break

Alberta’s top doctor warns against inter-provincial travel CBC News Edmonton 1:19 Spring break is just around the corner for many students — but Dr. Deena Hinshaw is cautioning against leaving the province. 1:19

Alberta has yet to attain the vaccination coverage needed to prevent severe outcomes in variant cases, she said.

"For the next couple of months, including spring break, we need to just hold on and protect our communities with our choices."

To date, there have been 1,097 cases identified involving variants of concern. Of those, 548 people have recovered and 14 have died.

Latest case numbers

Alberta reported 479 new cases of COVID-19, 50 involving variants of the virus, and four more deaths on Wednesday.

Four people died from the disease over the last three days including a man in 80s and a man in his 70s in the Calgary zone, a man in his 40s in the south zone and and man in his 90s in the north zone.

Hinshaw noted the province is seeing far fewer deaths involving residents of long-term care homes, Hinshaw said.

"It's very encouraging to see the downward trend and I think that it absolutely shows us the powerful impact that vaccination has had on long-term care residents, both in minimizing the chances of infections as well as preventing deaths."

About 397,500 doses of vaccines have been administered so far, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said at a news conference.

People born in 1954 or earlier will be allowed to book appointments starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, as can First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born before or during 1969.