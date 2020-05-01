How COVID-19 is affecting Edmonton's seasonal workers

Flyers used to be an effective way for Cory Rusling to find new clients.

The owner of Lyco Property Co., an Edmonton company that does landscaping and other services, said his colourful ads — adorned with pictures of his wife and dog — have done well in the past, with every 1,000 distributed yielding about 80 phone calls.

This year, though, the number of calls per flyer blitz has dropped by nearly 90 per cent.

Though Rusling was careful to distribute his flyers safely, he received phone calls and emails from people who were afraid to touch them because of the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Most past clients say they won't be hiring him again this summer.

"The majority of customers' reasons for not getting service this year was lack of employment," he told CBC News.

Last year, Rusling employed about a dozen people, but this year, he can barely afford to keep two or three on staff.

Seasonal workers find themselves in a difficult position as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Those without enough work qualify for the federal government's emergency response benefit (CERB), but those who want to keep working face additional risks, not to mention an uncertain future.

Workers worry about washroom access (since restaurants are now closed to the public) and the health risks of entering people's homes.

"That's a huge concern," said Rae Barabash, who lives north of Edmonton, near Westlock, and spends her summers working as a gardener.

Reporter Kashmala Fida explains how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting seasonal workers

Our reporter Kashmala Fida tells us how seasonal workers are faring during the pandemic. 6:56

Chris Harris, who owns the Edmonton tree-planting company Shakti Reforestation, plans to go ahead with planting season this month, but with some added precautions.

Workers arriving from other provinces must self-isolate for two weeks, he said.

And to limit workers' social interaction, the company plans to consolidate tasks like shopping and laundry.

Scott Allan accepts exterior projects only for his painting business during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Scott Allan)

'I don't want to go into people's homes'

For Scott Allan, a Concordia student who started managing his own University First Class Painters franchise in St. Albert three months ago, COVID-19 has both helped and hurt his business.

"I don't want to go into people's homes right now because of what is going on, for everyone's safety," he said.

Even though Allan is only offering exterior painting services at the moment, work has been steady so far, he said, perhaps because more people are looking critically at their homes.

"Now that people can't travel, they now look at their house and say, what can we do to improve it?"

