COVID-19 pandemic fatigue likely to blame for more unmasked customers, café owner says

Customers and patrons not wearing masks is becoming more prevalent at Edmonton businesses even though Alberta has yet to lift its mandate on face coverings.

People agegd over 12 are still required to wear masks in indoor public places until at least March 1, but some business owners have seen a shift in behaviour since the province removed its proof of vaccination program and announced plans to lift most restrictions.

Ruby Kaur, who owns Block 1912 cafe and bakery on Whyte Avenue, said she noticed on average about one unmasked customer a week prior to the cancellation of the province's restrictions exemption program earlier this month.

"Now it's more people without masks — everyday," she said Monday. "I saw about 15-20 people yesterday."

Kaur's business still has the sign on the door outlining the public health order but she believes fatigue is playing a role in people not wearing masks.

"After two years you get tired of something," she said. "I think they are tired of it."

Between Nov. 15, 2021 and Jan. 15 of this year, 22 tickets and 1,298 warnings were issued in the city. That's compared to 129 tickets and 2,781 warnings issued in the same period the previous year.

Amy Kaler, a University of Alberta sociology professor, has also noticed changes in the way customers behave in establishments.

"People will wear their mask, get their coffee, sit down and then realize they forgot their creamer and get up and go and get it without redonning the mask," Kaler said Monday.

"So it seems sort of a bit of a chipping away around the edges in terms of behaviour."

Kaler said the majority of Edmontonians continue to wear masks, in part because of habit and also for social reasons.

"Masking carries a positive social connotation," she said.

"Even if I don't think my risk is that high — I'm vaccinated and boosted — I don't want people to think I'm a jerk, so I'm going to keep doing it."

Kaler said she supports the City of Edmonton's face covering bylaw, which is set to outlast the provincial mandate.

Edmonton's mask bylaw

The city's bylaw requires council to review masking when Edmonton has 100 or fewer active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for 28 consecutive days.

As of Feb. 16, Edmonton had 319 active cases, according to data from Alberta Health Services.

Coun. Andrew Knack supports the municipal mask requirement but said council could adjust the criteria.

For example, the case numbers may no longer be accurate, as PCR testing is not widely done in the province, he said.

They could also adjust the age minimum, as the current bylaw requires all children over two years of age to wear a mask.

Knack said it will be important for the city to communicate clearly to the public why the bylaw continues on a municipal level, and that there's an end in sight.

"Even for those of us, which I think is almost everyone now who is at that state of exhaustion — that desire to just get on with things — you need to make sure you're providing thoughtful insight as to why a decision like that would need to be made," Knack said.

If Edmonton retains its bylaw, Kaur said stores and establishments should get specific signs from the city.

"There's not enough awareness right now."

Kaur said she thinks the province should keep the mask mandate for at least a couple more months.

"Right now I feel it's too soon, because you don't even know what's coming up next," Kaur said.

