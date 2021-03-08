Collaborative outreach aims to help vulnerable populations in Edmonton during pandemic

A group of 13 agencies have joined together to help people in vulnerable situations, including those without homes, newcomers to Canada and single mothers, get through the pandemic.

"We all were over-stretched doing bits and pieces," said Angelica Quesada, co-chair of the Edmonton COVID-19 Rapid Response Collaborative.

"Now we are taking a wider, more collaborative, more wholesome view of the needs and the scope and trying to respond in a more organized way."

The City of Edmonton is funding the group $1.5 million to run programs until the end of December.

The group, led by the Action for Healthy Communities Society of Alberta and includes the Canadian Native Friendship Centre, Multicultural Health Brokers, the Edmonton Immigrant Services Association, the Islamic Family & Social Services Association and the Africa Centre, will receive $1.5 million in funding from the city.

The program, which will run until the end of December, will focus on three key needs: food, mental health and income support.

In addition to those immediate needs, the collaborative is also looking at how each group might be able to help people through their recovery time as well, Quesada said.

COVID-19 hotspots

The group's efforts is focused on nine areas of Edmonton which the province has identified as COVID-19 hotspots, which include a cluster of communities in the northeast, southeast and central parts of the city.

The collaborative will take cultural sensitivities into consideration, offering services in more than 30 languages and ensuring dietary limitations are respected.

The centre currently runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, but there are plans to expand those hours if there is a large demand.