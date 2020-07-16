COVID-19 outbreak declared at Edmonton Remand Centre
As of Friday morning, 43 inmates had COVID-19, Alberta Health Services says
The Edmonton Remand Centre is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak with 43 inmates having tested positive as of Friday, Alberta Health Services confirmed this week.
That's up from 39 positive cases on Wednesday, as reported by AHS.
An AHS spokesperson, Kerry Williamson, said the outbreak was declared on Sept. 8.
At prisons and correctional facilities, an outbreak is listed when there are five or more positive cases.
Williamson said it's a mix of community and centre-acquired cases — meaning, some inmates had the virus when they were admitted and others picked it up at the centre.
All inmates have a mild form of the illness, he said.
Deborah Hatch, a lawyer in Edmonton and a director with the Canadian Council of Criminal Defence Lawyers, has clients at the remand centre.
"That's a lot of people that are positive for COVID in an environment where they don't have the ability to protect themselves," Hatch said Wednesday. "I have asked if all inmates are being tested now that they know that there is an outbreak, and I don't have an answer to that."
- Inmates say they're not safe from COVID-19 at Edmonton Remand Centre
- COVID-19 outbreak declared at Edmonton Remand Centre, 7 staff test positive
She said defence lawyers are concerned for their clients and for themselves and their families.
The virus could be transmitted within the centre and also through remand staff going in and out of the building.
Not knowing if all inmates are being tested is putting up roadblocks to lawyers being able to make informed decisions, she said.
"We want to ensure that we can continue to run trials and represent people and be safe within our offices. And we can't do that if we don't have the proper information,' Hatch said.
She said she was told all inmates admitted into custody are placed in a quarantine unit for 14 days.
The remand centre is a holding cell where people wait for trial or further action on their charges.
CBC News requested information Wednesday from the Justice and Solicitor General about protocols at the remand centre related to case numbers, testing and hygiene, and has not received a response.
A list of outbreaks at facilities can be found on the Alberta Health COVID-19 website. Outbreaks are declared over four weeks after the last positive case is identified.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?