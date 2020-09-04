Edmonton's masking bylaw coming back Friday
New case thresholds added for automatic deactivation
Edmontonians will once again have to mask up while visiting grocery stores, restaurants and other publicly-accessible places.
Edmonton city council voted Monday to extend and fortify its masking bylaw, requiring residents to wear face coverings in all public indoor spaces.
Council also extended masking requirements for public transit, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles that were set to expire at the end of September.
The vote passed 9-2.
New case thresholds were also attached to the bylaw. It will now deactivate if cases of COVID-19 fall below 100 per 100,000 population for 10 straight days.
The bylaw comes into effect Friday.
Mayor Don Iveson said he's hearing a lot of frustration from residents about the current state of COVID in the province.
He said he wants Edmontonians to know council takes rising case counts seriously.
Watch | Don Iveson speaks about bringing back the mask mandate
Council also decided Monday that by Sept. 10, all City of Edmonton employees will be required to disclose whether they have received a COVID-19 vaccination.
Edmonton's mandatory masking bylaw was previously deactivated on July 1.
