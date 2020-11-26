'It could be anybody': Edmonton COVID-19 survivor urging people to take the virus seriously

Louis Lim was a healthy 40-year-old man before he contracted COVID-19.

After his girlfriend tested positive, the Edmonton man went for a test too. While she only ever experienced mild symptoms, Lim was hospitalized for almost two weeks after his oxygen saturation dropped and he could not recover on his own.

His COVID-19 journey began earlier this month, as many do, with mild cold symptoms, a cough, a sore throat. The night he got his test, he was gripped with severe, unrelenting nausea.

It lasted for days and got so bad Lim went to the hospital.

"Ultimately, they sent me home," Lim said on Edmonton AM from self-isolation. "I kind of suffered at home for another few days until I had started some breathing problems."

It was then that the hospital admitted him. He only found out he was positive in the ER. Lim stayed in general care for one day before he was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU).

"They were worried that because I was exponentially needing more oxygen throughout the day ... that evening I would possibly stop breathing on my own," he said.

It's a very scary experience to go through mostly alone, Lim said.

"I honestly slept maybe an hour or two a night and during that whole time it's just me alone with my thoughts and definitely I questioned if I would survive it."

Louis Lim in hospital. He did not have to be intubated but had to receive oxygen 24/7. (Submitted by Louis Lim)

Lim wants people to know this can happen to them.

"It could be anybody," he said. "I really didn't think much of COVID before I contracted it. I want to get the message out that it is a real thing and people should be taking it seriously," he said.

As of Thursday, there were 383 people with COVID-19 in Alberta hospitals, including 84 in ICU.

Lim is recovering at home now but is still having trouble with his lungs. Things like showering or talking for too long leave him out of breath.

"I'm in high spirits and getting stronger every day," he said.