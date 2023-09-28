COVID-19, influenza vaccine appointments in Alberta begin Oct. 16

Eligible Albertans can begin booking their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines starting Oct. 10, the government said Thursday.

Appointments will start Oct. 16.

There are three different ways to book: by calling 811, directly contacting a clinic, or through the online system.

Those living in congregate care will be able to access these vaccinations for COVID-19 and influenza through their facilities starting the week of Oct. 2.

"Being immunized for influenza and COVID-19 can help protect you and your loved ones, particularly those most at risk for severe disease," Dr. Mark Joffe, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

Health Canada recently approved Moderna's updated formula for its monovalent COVID-19 vaccine. It targets just the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant, which means the vaccine is more tailored to the virus strains currently circulating.

Health Canada said Canadians age five and up should receive one dose, regardless of their COVID vaccination history. Meanwhile children from six months to four years old should receive two doses if they have not been previously vaccinated with a COVID vaccine, or one dose if they've previously had at least one dose.

Canadian officials expect deliveries to the provinces will start in October.

Two other options for fall COVID shots are still in the pipeline.