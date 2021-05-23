Alberta reports 563 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths Sunday
The number of new known cases of COVID-19 continues to decline as Alberta reports 563 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 14,533.
43,765 people were vaccinated Saturday
Alberta labs completed 6,944 tests over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate is 8.9 per cent in the province.
Here's how active cases break down regionally:
- Calgary zone: 6,360
- Edmonton zone: 3,562
- North zone: 2,278
- Central zone: 1,573
- South zone: 753
- Unknown: 7
The province is reporting 581 hospitalizations due to the virus, with 162 in intensive care. Six deaths were reported Sunday, bringing that total to 2,176.
2,506,919 have been administered in Alberta so far. Nearly 50 per cent of eligible people have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 7.9 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated now.
43,765 people were vaccinated Saturday.
