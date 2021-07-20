COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 100 as Alberta reports 69 new cases
2 new deaths reported Tuesday
For the first time since October, there are fewer than 100 Albertans being treated in hospital for COVID-19.
As of the province's latest update, there are now 98 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 27 in intensive care.
The province reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two new deaths. There have now been 2,318 COVID-19 deaths in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic.
Provincial labs completed 5,010 tests for COVID-19 Monday with a positivity rate around 1.24 per cent.
An additional 17 cases of coronavirus variants of concern were detected through screening.
Active cases remain relatively steady, increasing by just one from the previous day to 606.
Here's how active COVID-19 cases break down regionally:
- Calgary zone: 341
- Edmonton zone: 117
- North zone: 66
- Central zone: 50
- South zone: 28
- Unknown: 4
As of end of day Monday, about 74.8 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 60.2 per cent have had two.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?