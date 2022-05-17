COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Alberta

Alberta's chief medical officer of health says the high number of COVID-19 deaths in the past few weeks are likely the tail end of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant surge.

Another 55 deaths were reported during the six-day stretch from May 10 to 15. During the previous week, the seven-day period of May 3 to 9, there were 70 deaths reported.

The Alberta government's weekly update about COVID-19 was held on Tuesday this week instead of Wednesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw reiterated during the news conferences that deaths are usually one of the last statistics to decline.

"This is why these high numbers of deaths that we have seen in the past weeks, as well as this week, is not unexpected, although it is a tragic reminder of the severe impacts of this virus," she said.

There have now been 4,446 Albertans who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Over the May 10 to 15 period, the daily average for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 1,190 people, including 39 in intensive care. At the last update, there were 1,225 Albertans in hospital, including 37 in ICU.

The seven-day PCR test-positivity rate is 19.9 per cent, compared to 20.72 last week.

Both the positivity rate and case counts only reflect the results of PCR tests, which are not available to most Albertans.

Additional numbers, including the most up-to-date vaccination rates and the total number of deaths for the week, will be posted to Alberta's COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday.

As of last week, 77 per cent of all Albertans — including those ineligible for COVID-19 vaccines — have received two doses, while 37.6 per cent of Albertans have three doses.