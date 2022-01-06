COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta continue to rise as Omicron variant spreads

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta continue to climb as the Omicron variant continues to spread in the province.

Provincial data shows 498 people are in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, an increase of 28 from Wednesday's update. There are 64 patients in intensive care units, a decline of eight from the last update.

On Tuesday, there were 436 were in hospital, including 61 in ICU.

Alberta public health officials again reported a new single-day record number of cases: 4,869 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday.

The new cases were identified through 12,318 PCR tests with a test-positivity rate of 39.05 per cent — the highest rate recorded in Alberta so far.

The new cases reported Thursday do not include positive rapid test results, so the actual number of cases is believed to be much higher.

The number of known active COVID-19 cases has also hit a new high point: there are 39,897 known active cases in Alberta as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, three more Albertans have died from COVID-19. Each were men in their 80s living in the Calgary zone, according to the Alberta government.

A total of 3,336 Albertans have now died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday's update, 85.4 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and up have received two doses of vaccine. Meanwhile, 37.7 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first jab.

Seventy-three per cent of all Albertans, including those not eligible for the vaccine, are considered fully vaccinated.

Booster shot

Also, over one million Albertans have received a booster shot, the provincial government said via news release Thursday.

"I want to thank everyone who's gotten all three doses as well as the dedicated health-care providers who continue working hard to administer the vaccine," Health Minister Jason Copping said in the release.

"Working together, we will protect our health-care system and all Albertans."

About two million Albertans have received two doses and are eligible for a booster, but have not yet had a third dose, the province says.