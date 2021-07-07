Edmonton social agencies, police set up new hub to help homeless

Social agencies, the police, health and city workers will operate under one roof to help bolster efforts to help homeless people in Edmonton.

The agencies moved into a collective space at the Union Building in the Central McDougall neighbourhood Wednesday.

The groups held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the program called HELP — Human-centered Engagement and Liaison Partnership.

Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said the coordinated response is meant to address the myriad of issues facing vulnerable people.

"This is a true partnership," he told media. "You're sharing experiences, you're sharing expertise."

The joint initiative aims to break down barriers and get to the root causes of homelessness, assessing mental health challenges, addictions and intergenerational trauma.

"You have data sets in the same building, you actually have a better understanding — you're trying not to fix a sliver of the individual."

Homelessness climbs in COVID-19

The hub for the HELP initiative opens as agencies face unprecedented challenges through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Susan McGee, CEO of Homeward Trust, said despite intense efforts to house and help people over the past 16 months, the number of people who identify as homeless increased by about 1,000.

"As of yesterday, we had 2,517 people on our 'by-name list.' Pre-pandemic, our counts were more like 1,400 to 1,500," McGee told the press conference.

"We have to go into this period, this kind of 2.0 of ending homelessness in our community, really creatively, relentlessly."

Jordan Reiniger, executive director of Boyle Street Community Services, said the pandemic altered the resources people used to access.

"If you think about all of the things that people used to survive on the street, a lot of those places closed or significantly curtailed their capacity," Reiniger said.

Libraries, for example, were closed throughout most of the pandemic and City Hall is still closed to the public.

The agencies, the city and the province responded by opening the emergency shelter at the Expo centre, and then the Tipinawaw at the Edmonton Convention centre, which closed earlier in the spring.

Southside shelters were also opened to ensure physical distancing during the pandemic.

Reiniger said substance dependence and mental health issues have been exacerbated by the pandemic, and trauma is resurfacing from mass graves found at Indigenous residential schools.

"The events of the world that are affecting all of us affect our community members, in many cases in more significant ways," Reiniger said.

McGee said collaboration is key to reaching those who need it.

"Coordinated access is just a really critical part of our efforts to end homelessness in terms of intake and having multiple ways of connecting people to the resources and community."

HELP includes navigators — people who go out and connect with people to find out what they need and provide direction.

"We cannot solve this problem if we don't really identify individuals and we know them and we know what their support needs are," McGee said.

HELP was officially launched in Jan., and within the first six months has connected about 280 to appropriate supports, the police say.

Agencies involved in HELP include Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society, George Spady Society, Mustard Seed Society, REACH Edmonton, Bissell Centre Edmonton, Boyle McCauley Health Services, E4C, the City of Edmonton.

The Katz Group Real Estate is donating the space for a five-year lease.