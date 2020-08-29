COVID-19 exposure sends west Edmonton elementary school classes online

Elementary students and staff at a west Edmonton school have switched to all-online learning after most people in the school were potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson Anna Batchelor said a David Thomas King school staff member had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Batchelor said the staff member had "specialized role" and had been contact with most of the students. School administrators determined 389 of the school's 461 elementary students should isolate as a precaution.

Grade 7 to 9 students who attend the school have already been learning remotely since Nov. 30, when the provincial government ordered all junior and senior high students home.

David Thomas King is the first Edmonton public school that has sent all elementary students back to remote learning this school year.

School division spokesperson Anna Batchelor said the students will be learning through a combination of virtual meetings with teachers, paper packages sent home and some small group work, depending on the grade level.

In November, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary had to temporarily switch to online classes when three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Margaret Catholic School in Calgary also pivoted to online learning on Monday after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Alberta Education didn't have data available Monday evening on how many elementary schools across Alberta are running online only as a result of COVID-19 exposure.

As of Monday, at least 450 Alberta schools, or 19 per cent, have had at least one identified case of COVID-19. There are outbreaks in 298 of those schools.

Advocacy group Support Our Students, which informally tracks notices of COVID-19 exposure sent to families and students, had 13 schools listed on Monday as shuttered due to the pandemic.

Most students will begin a two-week holiday break beginning Dec. 19. All Alberta students will learn remotely from Jan. 4 to 8 to prevent reintroduction of coronavirus to schools following the winter break.