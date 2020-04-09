Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19
As of Monday, 59 people had died and 2,908 had tested positive for the illness
Alberta Health Services will begin today posting a daily list of all COVID-19 outbreaks in continuing care centres and hospitals across the province.
Public health officials are currently working to contain outbreaks in 29 continuing care centres, where 38 residents have died so far during the pandemic.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to provide the latest updates.
On Monday, the province announced it will advance $24.5 million to operators of continuing care centres to help address immediate cost pressures.
Additional funding will be used to:
- Increase health-care aide staffing levels;
- Provide a wage top-up of $2 per hour for health-care aides;
- Create up to 1,000 paid student practicum positions to fast-track certification and get more staff into continuing care facilities.
As of Monday, 59 people in Alberta had died of COVID-19 and 2,908 people had tested positive.
Of those, 1,619 were considered active cases, while 1,230 people had recovered from the illness.
More than 100,000 Albertans have been tested for COVID-19.
