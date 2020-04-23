COVID-19 numbers show Alberta not yet ready to lift restrictions, top doctor says

Though Albertans may be tired of self-isolation and physical distancing, the province's top doctors says the COVID-19 case numbers show the province is not yet in a place where restrictions can be lifted.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, said it's critical Alberta not to rush the decision to reopen parts of economy and risk undoing all the progress that has been made.

"No decision has been made on when we will be able to relax this limit on gatherings," Hinshaw said Monday at a news conference in Edmonton. "But it is something we will continue to monitor as we see the results of our collective efforts to prevent the spread paying off."

Alberta reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday and 216 new cases of the illness, bringing the total number of deaths to 75 and the total number of cases to 4,696.

Hinshaw will hold a news conference Tuesday to provide the latest numbers.

Since's it's impossible to prevent the spread of the virus completely, Hinshaw said during Monday's update, the now-familiar term flattening the curve would mean maintaining a low level of spread, and making sure the health system has the capacity to treat the people needing hospitalization.

In the last week or so, she said, as testing was expanded to include anyone with symptoms, and as public health officials dealt with several significant outbreaks, Alberta saw an increase in the number of new daily cases, Hinshaw said.

During the first two weeks of April, there were consistently fewer than 100 new cases reported each day. On April 14, that number rose above 100, and in the past week the number of new daily cases has been consistently above 200.

"We had previously been seeing a relatively steady state, in terms of number of new cases," Hinshaw said. "And now we've jumped to a new steady state of number of new cases."

The number of hospitalizations each day has also gone up recently, she said.

"We have to watch that trend very carefully and make sure that we are not moving too quickly into reopening, she said. "Because, as I referenced last week, by our actions we have put a barrier up against the virus tidal wave, so to speak. But if we take that barrier down too quickly that tidal wave can still roll in and swamp us."

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam made much the same point on Tuesday.

"We are making clear progress to slow the spread and bring the epidemic under control, thanks to the commitment of Canadians who are following public health authority to protect themselves and others," Tam said at a news conference in Ottawa.

"It is critically important that we maintain our public health measures, including physical distancing, until we have achieved epidemic control for the first wave. Relaxing controls too quickly will squander our collective efforts to date, and put us at risk of future epidemic waves."