COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Alberta, with 349 new cases reported Friday

The province now has 4,440 active cases, with 395 people in hospital, including 78 in intensive care.

No new reported cases of omicron variant of concern

COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Alberta. On Friday the province reported 349 new cases. (Steven Senne/The Associated Press)

Alberta reported 349 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with one more death. The number reflects the downward trend of case counts in the province.

That's down from 4,539 active cases Thursday when 419 people were in hospital.

A total of 3,248 people have died from the disease in the province. 

Here's how the active cases break down across the province:

  • Calgary zone: 1,749
  • Edmonton zone: 1,166
  • North zone: 653
  • Central zone: 537
  • South zone: 329
  • Unknown: 6

No new cases of the omicron variant were reported Friday. The variant was first detected in the province on Tuesday. Three more cases were reported this week.

The World Health Organization labelled omicron a variant of concern last Friday.

On Monday, Albertans aged 60 and older will begin getting third doses of the vaccine. Appointments can be booked online at http://alberta.ca/vaccine or by calling 811.

