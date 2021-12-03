COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Alberta, with 349 new cases reported Friday
No new reported cases of omicron variant of concern
Alberta reported 349 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with one more death. The number reflects the downward trend of case counts in the province.
The province now has 4,440 active cases, with 395 people in hospital, including 78 in intensive care.
That's down from 4,539 active cases Thursday when 419 people were in hospital.
A total of 3,248 people have died from the disease in the province.
Here's how the active cases break down across the province:
- Calgary zone: 1,749
- Edmonton zone: 1,166
- North zone: 653
- Central zone: 537
- South zone: 329
- Unknown: 6
No new cases of the omicron variant were reported Friday. The variant was first detected in the province on Tuesday. Three more cases were reported this week.
The World Health Organization labelled omicron a variant of concern last Friday.
On Monday, Albertans aged 60 and older will begin getting third doses of the vaccine. Appointments can be booked online at http://alberta.ca/vaccine or by calling 811.
Here is a summary of the latest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19AB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19AB</a> numbers: There are now 395 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 317 non-ICU, 66.9% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 78 in ICU, 82% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. (1/4) <a href="https://t.co/9quPUcBj3G">pic.twitter.com/9quPUcBj3G</a>—@CMOH_Alberta
