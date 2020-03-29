Third Albertan dies from COVID-19 as total cases reach 661 on Sunday

Alberta recorded its third death from COVID-19 on Sunday: an 80-year-old woman from the Calgary zone.

There are 40 new cases, bringing the total number in Alberta to 661.

The MacKenzie Towne care home in Calgary accounted for 11 of the new cases identified. The facility now has a total of 26 confirmed cases.

Of the confirmed cases in Alberta, 41 people have been hospitalized and 14 have been admitted to intensive care units, according to a news release from the province.

There are 73 confirmed cases of recovery.

"Up to 60 of the 661 cases may be due to community transmission," says the province in Sunday's release.

The case totals broken down by health zone are as follows:

408 cases in the Calgary zone;

149 cases in the Edmonton zone;

46 cases in the Central zone;

45 cases in the North zone;

12 cases in the South zone, and;

One case in a zone that is yet to be confirmed.

The province has been giving near daily updates on the spread of the virus across the province since early March. Instead of live updates this weekend, the government is providing updated numbers and statistics.