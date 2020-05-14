Edmonton businesses get back to work as Stage 1 of Alberta's relaunch kicks off 

Doors that have been closed to the public for nearly two months due to the pandemic are reopening.

Edmonton retail stores, restaurants and salons are allowed to open up again, in the first phase of the province's relaunch plan. Daycares, art galleries, museums, summer camps and farmers market can also reopen.

The large, inviting doors at Woodshed Burgers will be swinging back open Thursday for what will likely be a different-looking lunchtime service, as owner Paul Shufelt gets ready to open his restaurant.

"How do you create that warm and welcome feeling while also making sure that everybody's safe?" asked Shufelt, who worked alongside cleaning crews to start sanitizing his 124th Street burger joint last Saturday.

"Where's the line between making it feel like a hospital and then providing some hospitality?"

The phase one reopening, which was announced by the provincial government Wednesday, doesn't mean his popular burger joint is going to feel like it did before the pandemic.

Capacity has gone from 48 to 20 seats. New rules laid out by the province only allow restaurants and cafes to open up with up to 50 per cent capacity.

"One of our mantras is to make people feel warm and welcome and we want to create that environment," he said.

"How do you do that wearing a mask, gloves and perhaps even going to the length of scanning someone's forehead to take their temperature … so really, a tough balance. "

The province's top doctor says it is up to all Albertans to continue to practice physical distancing and follow health guidelines as Alberta moves into Stage 1 of the relaunch strategy. 1:42

It's a new reality some businesses have decided to hold off on altogether — opting, instead, to wait it out and see how it's received by the public.

Finding a balance

Premier Jason Kenney told the media Wednesday not everyone is happy with the province's decision to get the economy rolling again.

"I know for some folks this will feel like we're moving too fast, and for others, we're moving too slowly," Kenney said.

But Kenney said the province has been vigilant in its approach to reopening the economy and that it's time to get started with some sectors. Although the risk of COVID-19 is still present, he pointed to the surging number of people who have recovered — which outnumber active cases 5,706 to 1,211 — as a positive sign.

"At every single step, these decisions are being guided by data and by the best scientific and public health advice available," Kenney said.

To help businesses prepare for the reopening, the province released an online tool Monday that offers both general and sector-specific guidance on what safety measures are required.

Many businesses are opting to take a little extra time before reopening.

"To all my friends and clients, the reopening date for Kings Barber is June 1st," wrote barbershop co-owner Carlton Perry in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The popular downtown Edmonton barbershop is among those that won't be reopening Thursday. Perry stated that the shop wants to take all the necessary precautions to ensure safety first.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, reiterated at Wednesday's COVID-19 update that businesses don't have to reopen if they don't want to. She urged Albertans to be understanding and not critical of those who aren't ready yet.

For Shufelt, the relaunch is an encouraging first step, one he says can't be taken for granted.

"There's got to be a lot of trust from the community on us to do our part to keep the community safe, and trust on our part on the community to do the right thing, if they aren't feeling 100 per cent to not be out in public, and not impact others and make this worse for everyone," he said.