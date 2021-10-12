Premier Jason Kenney expected to announce Alberta's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for children

Alberta's vaccination roll-out plan for children aged five to 11 will be announced today when Alberta Premier Jason Kenney provides an update on COVID-19.

Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta was finalizing details of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination campaign ahead of an announcement today, Hinshaw said Monday on her official Twitter account.

I know many families are looking forward to hearing more about plans to open up vaccinations for children ages 5-11. We are finalizing details and will share information on Alberta’s roll-out at tomorrow’s media availability. You can pre-register at: <a href="https://t.co/7b9gfz3bQY">https://t.co/7b9gfz3bQY</a> (6/6) —@CMOH_Alberta

Parents are able to pre-register their children for a shot. Appointments will be made available as soon as the supply of the pediatric vaccine arrives in the province, Alberta Health Services said on its website.

AHS has set up a pre-registration page on its website and parents will be notified when doses are available.

Canada's first doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children arrived in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, just days after Health Canada approved it. The federal government and the pharmaceutical giant have agreed on an accelerated delivery of more than 2.9 million doses.

The pediatric version of the vaccine uses a dosage a third of the size of those given to people 12 and older. There are also other changes to the vaccine, including one allowing it to stay at normal refrigeration temperatures for longer.

Health Canada authorized a two-dose regimen to be administered three weeks apart.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), however, is recommending that the spacing between doses be increased to at least eight weeks, as evidence has been growing that a longer interval generates a more robust immune response.

Meanwhile, cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to decline in Alberta. As of Monday's update, the province has 5,311 active cases. Hospitals have 463 patients with COVID-19, including 98 in ICU.

There have been a total of 3,217 deaths

About three-quarters of those in hospital are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated. About 70.7 per cent of Alberta's total population is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.