Alberta surpasses 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given
More than four million vaccine doses have been given in Alberta to date. That means 71.3 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose and 34.3 per cent are fully immunized against COVID-19.
New case numbers not exact, as province experiences technical difficulty
Alberta reported an estimated 100 new known cases of COVID-19 Friday, however the actual numbers will not be known until early next week because of technical difficulties.
The province no longer reports COVID-19 cases over the weekend so the earliest the full numbers will be reported is Monday.
The estimated new cases takes the province's active case count to about 1,500.
More than four million vaccine doses have been given in Alberta to date with 71.3 per cent of eligible Albertans having at least one dose and 34.3 per cent fully immunized against COVID-19.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?