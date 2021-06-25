Alberta surpasses 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given

Alberta reported an estimated 100 new known cases of COVID-19 Friday, however the actual numbers will not be known until early next week because of technical difficulties.

The province no longer reports COVID-19 cases over the weekend so the earliest the full numbers will be reported is Monday.

The estimated new cases takes the province's active case count to about 1,500.

More than four million vaccine doses have been given in Alberta to date with 71.3 per cent of eligible Albertans having at least one dose and 34.3 per cent fully immunized against COVID-19.