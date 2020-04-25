Alberta reports 216 new COVID-19 cases

Alberta reported 216 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death at a long-term care facility in the Calgary zone on Saturday.

A man in his 70s connected to an outbreak at the High River General Hospital long-term care facility died, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Alberta to 73.

The number of recovered cases climbed to 1,471, according to a news release issued by the province on Saturday

As of Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in the province stood at 4,233. The confirmed cases broken down by zone are:

Calgary zone: 2,964

Edmonton zone: 475

Central zone: 83

South zone: 510

North zone: 173

Unknown: 28

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, has said public health officials are looking for two key measurements before they consider easing health restrictions: stable or declining hospitalization rates alongside a drop in new cases over a one to two week period.

There were 77 people in hospital on Saturday afternoon with COVID-19, one more than reported on Friday. As of Saturday, 20 people had been admitted to the intensive care unit.

The province completed 4,718 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people tested to 121,244.