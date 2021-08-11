Alberta reports highest daily COVID-19 case count since late May

Alberta public health officials reported 501 net new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday — the highest daily increase since May 27.

The number of known active cases is now up to 3,769, an increase of 306 since the last update.

Here's how active cases break down across the province:

Calgary zone: 1,651

Edmonton zone: 837

South zone: 527

North zone: 500

Central zone: 246

Unknown: 8

Meanwhile, 311 more cases of coronavirus variants of concern have been identified in Alberta. The total of known active variant cases is up to 3,046 — or about 81 per cent of all known active COVID-19 cases in Alberta.

Since early July, the highly-infectious delta variant has made up most cases of variants of concern detected in the province.

Another person has died from COVID-19. A total of 2,331 Albertans have now died due to the illness.

Five more people were admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 since the previous update. There are now 138 hospitalizations, including 31 patients in intensive care units.

Another 8,613 COVID-19 tests were conducted Tuesday. The province's test-positivity rate is 5.93 per cent.

Meanwhile, 7,295 doses of vaccine were administered Tuesday.

About 76 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of a vaccine; 67.2 per cent have received two doses.