Alberta reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths on day before reopening

An Albertan in his 20s has died from COVID-19, as public health officials report 76 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths the day before the province lifts most of its public health restrictions.

Both of the Albertans who died were in the central zone. One was a man in his 20s, the other was a woman in her 70s.

There have now been a total of 2,301 COVID-19 deaths in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of known active COVID-19 cases in Alberta decreased by 77 Wednesday. There are now 1,055 known active cases, which is the lowest since Aug. 19, 2020.

Here's how active cases break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 565

North zone: 181

Edmonton zone: 158

Central zone: 118

South zone: 30

Unknown: 3

Another 66 cases of coronavirus variants of concern were detected, however.

On Tuesday, Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw expressed a positivity toward the province's move to Stage 3 of reopening, citing the steady decline of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

There were five fewer people in hospital for COVID-19 compared to Tuesday. There are currently 165 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 34 patients in the intensive care unit.

Alberta labs completed 6,335 COVID-19 tests Tuesday. The test-positivity rate is now 1.17 per cent.

Nearly 61,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Tuesday. In Albert, 72.8 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of vaccine, while 42.4 per cent have had both shots.

Alberta Health says it will not be posting COVID-19 data Thursday due to the Canada Day holiday. But it will provide those numbers on Friday.

