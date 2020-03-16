Alberta government plans to accelerate budget process, add $500M to health spending

The Alberta government will ask the legislature later today for unanimous consent to amend the 2020/21 budget to immediately add $500 million to health spending, Jason Nixon says.

The government House leader said Monday he needs the consent of the Opposition to add that spending to the health budget. If the NDP votes against the motion, Nixon said, the government will take steps on Tuesday to accelerate the process to quickly pass its budget.

With schools, post-secondary institutions and day cares shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nixon held a media availability Monday to discuss the government's plans for the coming week as it tries to get the budget passed to fund operations for the new fiscal year, which starts on April 1.

"We need to ensure funding is available for the front-line health-care workers whose presence will be critical in treating Albertans who become seriously ill," Nixon said in a statement Monday.

"In addition, we need to be certain that other essential government services are fully funded going forward in order to ensure these services are available to Albertans during this challenging time."

The government will give notice Monday of several motions intended to expedite passing the budget, Nixon said, including evening sittings.

Nixon said the legislative assembly may be forced to adjourn with little notice, given the pandemic.

The $56-billion provincial budget tabled on Feb. 27 has not yet been passed. According to the 2020 sessional calendar, the legislature was scheduled to sit until early June. But Nixon said the budget discussions will now be greatly accelerated.

As of Sunday, 17 additional cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Alberta, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 56. Three of the new cases are in the Edmonton zone and 14 are in the Calgary zone.

At least two cases identified in the last two days appear to have been acquired through community transmission from an unknown source, and seven cases occurred as a result of a single gathering in the Calgary zone.

On Sunday, Premier Jason Kenney announced the government is providing an extra $500 million in funding to give public health officials the resources they need to respond to the pandemic.

Last Friday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said plans to cut the number of front-line health-care workers in Alberta are on hold because the province will likely need them to cope with the pandemic.