Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19

With the possible start date for Stage 1 of the relaunch plan coming up later this week, Alberta's COVID-19 numbers appear to be moving in the right direction.

Premier Jason Kenney said last week the emergency management committee of cabinet would meet on Monday, and would likely release details about the timing of the next step on Tuesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide the latest update at a news conference Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Under the current relaunch plan, May 14 would be the earliest date when some restrictions may be lifted.

If Stage 1 goes ahead on Thursday, it would allow for the reopening of:

Some retail businesses, such as clothing, furniture and book stores.

Daycares and out-of-school care programs, with occupancy limits.

All farmers' market vendors.

Some personal services, such as hair salons and barber shops.

Cafés, restaurants, pubs and bars, with occupancy limits and other restrictions.

Museums and art galleries.

Some additional outdoor recreation.

Summer camps, with occupancy limits.

As of Sunday, there there were 1,747 active cases in the province, with 4,389 people listed as recovered.

Seventy-one people were in hospital, 13 in intensive-care beds.

The regional breakdown of cases was:

Calgary zone, 1,159 active cases, 3,003 recovered

South zone, 470 active cases, 673 recovered

Edmonton zone, 65 active cases, 432 recovered

North zone, 31 active cases, 181 recovered

Central zone, 17 active cases, 81 recovered

As of Sunday, Alberta had reported 117 deaths from COVID-19, with 84 of those deaths among residents at continuing-care centres.

On Sunday there were 115 active cases at continuing care centres, with 519 people listed as recovered.

At the Cargill meat-packing plant in High River, there were 58 active cases among workers, with 893 recovered.

At the JBS Foods Canada plant in Brooks, there were 82 active cases among workers, with 520 recovered.