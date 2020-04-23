Chief medical officer of health to update Alberta on COVID-19 pandemic

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will issue COVID-19 Update No. 54 on Wednesday afternoon.

For more than seven weeks now, Dr. Deena Hinshaw has provided the latest case numbers, issued public health orders, and spoken directly to Albertans about a pandemic that has changed almost every aspect of daily life.

In Update No. 1, on March 14, Hinshaw said 10 additional cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, bringing the total number in the province to 39.

The news release issued that afternoon confirmed eight of the new cases had been linked to international travel. A conference call was held that day with more than 500 representatives from Alberta's school boards, school authorities, and education stakeholders.

Alberta Health advised schools to eliminate large gatherings of students, to ensure no more than 250 people were in the same room at any time, and consider cancelling extracurricular activities that involved physical contact.

"Given the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know parents, students, and school officials are very concerned," Hinshaw said in that day's news release.

"I want to assure all Albertans that their children's safety is top of mind in all our decisions, and we are making the best public health decisions we can with the information we have, in this rapidly developing situation. We are prepared to make changes if and when the situation warrants it."

The next day, in Update No. 2, Alberta schools were ordered to close, post-secondary classes were cancelled, child-care facilities, out-of-school care programs and preschool programs were closed and long-term care and other continuing care facilities were advised to limit visitation to essential visitors only.

The total number of confirmed cases in Alberta that day was 56.

Update No. 53, issued on Tuesday, confirmed 57 new cases, bringing the total number in the province to 5,893. Two more Albertans died, bringing that grim total to 106.

Update No. 54 will be provided Wednesday at a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

