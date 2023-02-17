Court hears Edmonton tattoo artist sexually touched two clients during appointment

WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.

A Crown prosecutor urged a judge Tuesday to believe the evidence of two sisters who testified that they were each sexually assaulted during back-to-back tattoo appointments with an Edmonton tattoo artist.

Daniel Viau faces two counts of sexual assault for allegedly sexually touching two sisters he tattooed on April 13, 2021.

One sister was 16 at the time of the alleged assault, and the other was an adult. Both of their identities are protected by a publication ban.

During the trial, court heard the sisters went together to get tattoos on their upper legs, and that the younger sister went first.

Each sister testified that during their appointment, Viau began touching their genitals while continuing to work on the tattoos and that the touching continued for some time, on and off.

The sisters also testified that they each were in the room while the other was being tattooed, and neither noticed anything was happening to the other, and neither said anything about the sexual touching — even when Viau left the room to go to the bathroom.

Viau did not call any evidence during the trial.

In his closing arguments on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Fraser Genuis urged Justice Grant Dunlop to accept the sisters' evidence about the sexual assaults, and argued that the fact that they did not cry out or tell one another about the assaults immediately doesn't mean it didn't happen.

"Freezing is a legitimate response. There is no one proper way for a victim to respond," he said.

But defence lawyer Will van Engen argued that the Crown had failed to prove its case, and said that there was something incongruous about the two sisters—who testified to being very close— not noticing that the other was sexually assaulted, especially during the second appointment after one sister had already allegedly been sexually assaulted.

"The fact that they said nothing to each other just doesn't make sense," van Engen said, adding that it seemed unbelievable that his client would have been able to carry on with the work of tattooing while sexually assaulting the sisters with his other hand.

Dunlop is expected to deliver his decision in the case on Wednesday.

Viau is in the midst of serving a seven-and-a-half year prison term for two separate sexual assault convictions. He was found guilty on both counts by a jury in 2021, and sentenced in 2022.

Viau appealed those convictions, but the Court of Appeal of Alberta rejected his appeal in a ruling filed Monday.