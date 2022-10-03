Councillor proposes direct bus route between Edmonton downtown and airport

An Edmonton city councillor wants a direct, express bus route between the city's downtown and the airport.

Ward O'day-min Coun. Anne Stevenson, whose ward includes downtown, made the motion at the city council meeting on Friday, asking administration to look into funding and viability of the project. The motion passed.

She had previously told CBC's Edmonton AM on Monday that she's heard from stakeholders who say Edmonton misses out on big conferences and events because there is no direct connection to the airport from the city's downtown core.

"Apparently it's a deal-breaker," she said.

"For people who are unfamiliar with the new city, a transfer point can be a bit intimidating and they're really looking for that direct connection."

5:09 Motion for an express bus route to the airport heading to city council today If you want to take transit to the Edmonton International Airport, the 747 bus will pick you up at Century Park. That's the last stop south on the LRT. But Edmonton city councillor Anne Stevenson wants a more direct route, one that takes you right from the city’s downtown. She joins us with her idea.

Bus route 747 is the current option for Edmontonians to get to the airport using transit. It runs every half hour from 4:10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. from Century Park LRT station in the city's southwest. It costs $5 or two ETS Adult tickets.

Calgary has Route 300 that connects Calgary International Airport to Centre Street in the city's downtown. The bus ride costs $10.75.

Vancouver added Canada Line to its rapid transit rail right before the 2010 Olympics to connect the airport to its downtown core.

Puneeta McBryan, executive director of the downtown business association, was one of the stakeholders who strongly advocated for the direct bus route during discussions around regional transit.

She said she had heard from conference organizers that "it's often a huge detractor and an obstacle for Edmonton when we are trying to attract those major events."

She said telling conference or event goers that they would either have to spend about $80 roundtrip to take a cab or have to change buses on a 90-minute trip to get to downtown does not go over well. And arranging shuttle service to match people's flights is often a logistical nightmare.

She said Edmonton was a contender to host the Rotary International Conference but lost out due to the lack of direct connection from the airport to downtown.

Although city administration will determine the cost and revenue of the bus in a report, Stevenson said her own team found the potential cost to be roughly $2 million, not taking revenue into account.

She believes that the proposed bus route would charge a premium fee, just like the 747 route.

Stevenson said a direct route could have an indirect economic impact on the city's downtown by attracting conferences, events that would lead to filling up hotels and restaurants.

"There's a huge spin-off benefit for our entire economy," she said.

Stevenson said by charging a premium the city could help offset the cost of the new bus route.

"I think that people coming from the airport would be motivated to pay you know an extra fee if it gets them right to where they want to go, and especially when you compare that to the cost of a cab or an Uber," she said.